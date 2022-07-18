Sidebar

Cette année encore la progression du chiffre d’affaires par associé est en hausse. La barre des 3 millions d’euros est franchie par 18 enseignes. Skadden, toujours en tête, atteint 7 millions de chiffre d’affaires par partner. *Baker McKenzie : le chiffre d'affaires du cabinet, qui est suceptible d'évoluer jusqu'au 31 juillet 2022, réunit les bureaux de Paris, de Luxembourg et de Casablanca. **HPML a fusionné avec Mermoz au mois de mai 2022.
Rang 2022 Cabinet  CA/associé 2021  Prog. CA/associé 2020/2021 (%) CA 2021  (M€) est. Nombre d'associés en 2021 Prog. nbr d'associé  2020/2021 (%)
1 Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom                  7 000 000  € 4% 28 e 4 0%
2 Vogel & Vogel                  5 450 000  € 20% 10,9   2 0%
3 Baker McKenzie*                  5 115 217  € 21% 117,65   23 -4%
4 Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan                  4 480 000  € -22% 22,4   5 25%
5 Weil Gotshal & Manges                  4 210 526  € 1% 80 e 19 0%
6 Bredin Prat                  3 829 787  € 9% 180   47 0%
7 Hogan Lovells                  3 784 615  € 9% 147,6   39 5%
8 Sullivan & Cromwell                  3 688 889  € -2% 16,6 e 4,5 13%
9 Avocats Picovschi                  3 630 000  € 1% 3,63   1 0%
10 EY Société d'Avocats                  3 581 475  € -5% 218,47   61 0%
11 Dechert                  3 571 429  € -4% 50 e 14 -7%
12 Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier                  3 439 286  € 11% 96,3   28 8%
13 Mayer Brown                  3 433 333  € 33% 103   30 15%
14 Allen & Overy                  3 382 353  € 14% 115 e 34 3%
15 Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton                  3 350 000  € -10% 67 e 20 18%
16 Clifford Chance                  3 256 410  € 0% 127 e 39 0%
17 Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer                  3 076 923  € -1% 80 e 26 4%
18 Linklaters                  3 055 556  € -16% 110 e 36 29%
19 Paul Hastings                  2 563 158  € 52% 48,7   19 -5%
20 De Pardieu Brocas Maffei                  2 557 576  € 6% 84,4   33 0%
21 Latham & Watkins                  2 477 419  € 5% 76,8 e 31 3%
22 Willkie Farr & Gallagher                  2 391 304  € -4% 55 e 23 21%
23 August Debouzy                  2 363 636  € 16% 78   33 6%
24 Arsene                   2 330 833  € 12% 55,94   24 14%
25 Herbert Smith Freehills                  2 280 645  € 6% 70,7   31 7%
26 PwC Société d'Avocats                  2 280 323  € -6% 141,38   62 2%
27 BDGS Associés                  2 275 000  € -3% 36,4 e 16 14%
28 McDermott Will & Emery                  2 257 778  € 12% 50,8   22,5 6%
29 DLA Piper                  2 202 973  € 9% 81,51   37 -5%
30 Gide                  2 063 333  € 11% 185,7   90 5%
31 Hughes Hubbard & Reed                   2 000 000  €   16 e 8 33%
32 Jeantet                   1 884 615  € 1% 49   26 8%
33 Winston & Strawn                   1 815 385  € 17% 23,6   13 8%
34 Norton Rose Fulbright                  1 804 783  € -19% 41,51   23 10%
35 Charrel & Associés                  1 800 000  €   1,8   1  
36 Dentons                  1 770 000  € 46% 70,8   40 -2%
37 Factorhy Avocats                   1 750 000  € 8% 14   8 0%
38 CMS Francis Lefebvre                   1 737 391  € 7% 199,8   115 2%
39 STAS & Associés                  1 720 000  € 1% 8,6   5 0%
40 Deloitte Société d'Avocats                  1 686 567  € -4% 113   67 3%
41 Huc-Morel Labrousse Avocats                  1 666 667  € 25% 5   3 0%
42 Simmons & Simmons                  1 637 931  € -16% 47,5 e 29 26%
43 Nomos                  1 600 000  € 5% 8   5 0%
43 Opleo Avocats                  1 600 000  € 70% 6,4   4 -20%
45 Valther                  1 570 000  €   7,85   5  
46 Bird & Bird                  1 567 944  € 13% 45   28,7 4%
47 Piotraut Giné Avocats (PGA)                  1 566 667  € 34% 4,7   3 0%
48 Ayache                  1 522 667  € 41% 22,84   15 -12%
49 TZA Associés                  1 500 000  € 0% 3   2 0%
50 Osborne Clarke                   1 492 857  € 12% 20,9   14 17%
51 Wilhelm & Associés                  1 475 000  € -15% 5,9 e 4 33%
52 Holman Fenwick Willan                   1 470 909  € 22% 16,18   11 -8%
53 Jones Day                  1 463 415  € -2% 60 e 41 5%
54 Eversheds Sutherland                  1 439 048  € 1% 30,22   21 0%
55 Ogletree Deakins                   1 437 500  € 35% 5,75   4 -20%
56 Reed Smith                  1 417 391  € 0% 32,6   23 15%
57 Signature Litigation                   1 377 778  € 5% 6,2   4,5 -10%
58 Alerion                  1 356 429  € 66% 18,99   14 -26%
59 Bougartchev Moyne Associés                   1 333 333  € -35% 4   3 50%
59 Laude Esquier Champey                   1 333 333  €   8   6  
59 Marsigny Gosset Avocats                   1 333 333  €   4   3  
62 TGS France Avocats                   1 326 000  € 3% 13,26   10 25%
63 Reinhart Marville Torre                  1 316 667  € 19% 23,7   18 -5%
64 Edgar Avocat                  1 300 000  €   3,9   3  
65 KPMG Avocats                   1 288 889  € -4% 104,4   81 31%
66 Derriennic Associés                  1 283 333  € 24% 7,7   6 -14%
67 Veil Jourde                  1 250 000  € 12% 20   16 -6%
68 Actance                  1 233 333  € -10% 18,5   15 15%
68 Chaintrier Avocats                  1 233 333  € 3% 11,1   9 0%
70 Sekri Valentin Zerrouk (SVZ)                  1 227 500  € -6% 14,73   12 9%
71 BG2V                   1 223 077  € 36% 15,9   13 0%
72 Altana                  1 214 286  € 11% 25,5   21 0%
73 LPA-CGR                  1 213 415  € 1% 49,75   41 8%
74 Raffin & Associés                   1 200 000  € 22% 12   10 0%
75 Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner                   1 176 471  €   20   17  
76 Fromont Briens                  1 170 732  € -1% 48   41 5%
77 Lamy Lexel                  1 153 846  € 7% 15   13 0%
78 Aramis                   1 150 000  € 10% 11,5   10 0%
78 Clyde & Co                   1 150 000  € 20% 11,5 e 10 -9%
78 Delsol Avocats                  1 150 000  € -4% 34,5   30 11%
78 Fieldfisher                  1 150 000  € 10% 23 e 20 0%
82 Latournerie Wolfrom Avocats                  1 123 077  € 40% 14,6   13 -13%
83 Capstan Avocats                  1 122 295  € 4% 68,46   61 3%
84 BCTG Avocats                  1 100 000  € 15% 12,1   11 -8%
85 Hoche Avocats                  1 075 000  € 26% 21,5   20 5%
86 Seban & Associés                  1 066 667  € 14% 16   15 0%
87 Yards (ex-Moisand Boutin & Associés)                  1 057 143  €   7,4   7  
88 Squire Patton Boggs                  1 055 556  € 8% 19 e 18 -5%
89 Taylor Wessing                  1 050 000  € 3% 23,1   22 5%
90 BRL Avocats                   1 040 000  € -24% 10,4   10 25%
91 Abello IP Firm                  1 025 000  € 11% 8,2   8 0%
92 De Gaulle Fleurance & Associés                  1 009 524  € 11% 42,4   42 0%
93 UGGC Avocats                  1 003 030  € -6% 33,1   33 6%
94 Racine                      989 655  € 6% 57,4   58 0%
95 Vigo                      950 000  € 2% 5,7   6 0%
96 Franklin                      947 368  € 2% 18   19 27%
97 Lusis Avocats                       930 000  €   4,65   5  
98 Harlay Avocats                      925 000  € 1% 7,4   8 0%
99 Flichy Grangé Avocats                      923 077  € 9% 24   26 0%
100 MGG Voltaire                      922 222  €   8,3   9  
101 Lamartine Conseil                      906 667  € 12% 19,04   21 0%
102 FTPA                      901 538  € -11% 23,44   26 18%
103 Parme Avocats                      900 000  € -16% 7,2   8 33%
103 Coblence Avocats                      900 000  € 12% 11,7   13 -7%
105 Charles Russell Speechlys                      888 889  € 8% 8 e 9 0%
106 Cornet Vincent Ségurel                      872 340  € 4% 41   47 0%
107 HPML**                      866 667  € 33% 5,2   6 0%
108 Stream                      853 333  €   7,68   9  
109 Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel                      852 381  €   17,9   21  
110 Gouache Avocats                       850 000  €   3,4   4  
110 Stephenson Harwood                      850 000  € -12% 11,9   14 27%
112 Aklea Société d'Avocats                       844 444  € 0% 7,6   9 0%
113 K&L Gates                      837 500  € 7% 6,7 e 8 14%
114 Chammas & Marcheteau                      823 077  €   10,7   13  
115 Simon Associés                      808 000  € -13% 20,2   25 19%
116 Joffe & Associés                      794 118  € 20% 13,5   17 6%
117 JP Karsenty & Associés                      787 500  € 3% 6,3   8 0%
118 Lexco                      780 000  €   3,9   5  
119 Oratio                      760 810  € 12% 17,5   23 15%
120 Chemarin & Limbour                      750 000  €   3   4  
120 EBA Endrös-Baum Associés                       750 000  € -13% 4,5   6 20%
120 Péchenard & Associés                      750 000  € 15% 6   8 0%
120 Visconti & Grundler                      750 000  € 0% 1,5   2 0%
124 Bignon Lebray                      728 125  € 10% 23,3   32 3%
125 Aston Avocats                      723 333  €   4,34   6  
126 Rödl & Partners                       720 000  € 5% 7,2   10 11%
127 Adden Avocats                      717 000  € 9% 7,17   10 0%
128 Redlink                      712 500  € 17% 5,7   8 0%
129 DS Avocats                      707 143  € 13% 39,6   56 2%
130 Camille Avocats                      700 000  € 20% 4,2   6 0%
130 Lmt Avocats                      700 000  € -2% 9,8   14 8%
130 Tamburini Bonnefoy                      700 000  €   1,4   2  
133 Mazars Société d'Avocats                      690 909  €   15,2   22  
134 Ginestié Magellan Paley-Vincent                      690 000  € -3% 10,35   15 0%
134 Orier Avocats                      690 000  € 134% 0,69   1 -50%
136 Squadra Avocats                      671 429  € 53% 4,7   7 -13%
137 Adaltys                      670 000  € -3% 13,4   20 25%
138 Chatain & Associés                      666 667  €   4   6  
138 Grandjean Avocats                      666 667  €   2   3  
140 Vercken & Gaullier                      666 667  € 18% 2   3 0%
141 PDGB                       655 882  € 14% 11,15   17 -13%
142 Centaure Avocats                      655 455  € -9% 7,21   11 22%
143 Miguérès Moulin                       616 667  € -2% 3,7   6 0%
144 Earth Avocats                      611 818  € -3% 6,73   11 22%
145 Klein Wenner                       611 111  €   11   18  
146 Cazals Manzo Pichot Saint Quentin                      600 000  € 25% 4,2   7 0%
146 DBM (ex-DBG)                       600 000  €   2,4   4  
147 Bersay & Associés                      592 308  € 8% 7,7   13 8%
148 GGV Avocats                      591 667  €   3,55   6  
149 Valoris                      566 667  € -17% 3,4   6 20%
150 Fidal                      561 714  € 1% 294,9   525 2%
