Cette année encore la progression du chiffre d’affaires par associé est en hausse. La barre des 3 millions d’euros est franchie par 18 enseignes. Skadden, toujours en tête, atteint 7 millions de chiffre d’affaires par partner. *Baker McKenzie : le chiffre d'affaires du cabinet, qui est suceptible d'évoluer jusqu'au 31 juillet 2022, réunit les bureaux de Paris, de Luxembourg et de Casablanca. **HPML a fusionné avec Mermoz au mois de mai 2022.
|Rang 2022
|Cabinet
|CA/associé 2021
|Prog. CA/associé 2020/2021 (%)
|CA 2021 (M€)
|est.
|Nombre d'associés en 2021
|Prog. nbr d'associé 2020/2021 (%)
|1
|Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
|7 000 000 €
|4%
|28
|e
|4
|0%
|2
|Vogel & Vogel
|5 450 000 €
|20%
|10,9
|2
|0%
|3
|Baker McKenzie*
|5 115 217 €
|21%
|117,65
|23
|-4%
|4
|Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan
|4 480 000 €
|-22%
|22,4
|5
|25%
|5
|Weil Gotshal & Manges
|4 210 526 €
|1%
|80
|e
|19
|0%
|6
|Bredin Prat
|3 829 787 €
|9%
|180
|47
|0%
|7
|Hogan Lovells
|3 784 615 €
|9%
|147,6
|39
|5%
|8
|Sullivan & Cromwell
|3 688 889 €
|-2%
|16,6
|e
|4,5
|13%
|9
|Avocats Picovschi
|3 630 000 €
|1%
|3,63
|1
|0%
|10
|EY Société d'Avocats
|3 581 475 €
|-5%
|218,47
|61
|0%
|11
|Dechert
|3 571 429 €
|-4%
|50
|e
|14
|-7%
|12
|Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier
|3 439 286 €
|11%
|96,3
|28
|8%
|13
|Mayer Brown
|3 433 333 €
|33%
|103
|30
|15%
|14
|Allen & Overy
|3 382 353 €
|14%
|115
|e
|34
|3%
|15
|Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
|3 350 000 €
|-10%
|67
|e
|20
|18%
|16
|Clifford Chance
|3 256 410 €
|0%
|127
|e
|39
|0%
|17
|Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
|3 076 923 €
|-1%
|80
|e
|26
|4%
|18
|Linklaters
|3 055 556 €
|-16%
|110
|e
|36
|29%
|19
|Paul Hastings
|2 563 158 €
|52%
|48,7
|19
|-5%
|20
|De Pardieu Brocas Maffei
|2 557 576 €
|6%
|84,4
|33
|0%
|21
|Latham & Watkins
|2 477 419 €
|5%
|76,8
|e
|31
|3%
|22
|Willkie Farr & Gallagher
|2 391 304 €
|-4%
|55
|e
|23
|21%
|23
|August Debouzy
|2 363 636 €
|16%
|78
|33
|6%
|24
|Arsene
|2 330 833 €
|12%
|55,94
|24
|14%
|25
|Herbert Smith Freehills
|2 280 645 €
|6%
|70,7
|31
|7%
|26
|PwC Société d'Avocats
|2 280 323 €
|-6%
|141,38
|62
|2%
|27
|BDGS Associés
|2 275 000 €
|-3%
|36,4
|e
|16
|14%
|28
|McDermott Will & Emery
|2 257 778 €
|12%
|50,8
|22,5
|6%
|29
|DLA Piper
|2 202 973 €
|9%
|81,51
|37
|-5%
|30
|Gide
|2 063 333 €
|11%
|185,7
|90
|5%
|31
|Hughes Hubbard & Reed
|2 000 000 €
|16
|e
|8
|33%
|32
|Jeantet
|1 884 615 €
|1%
|49
|26
|8%
|33
|Winston & Strawn
|1 815 385 €
|17%
|23,6
|13
|8%
|34
|Norton Rose Fulbright
|1 804 783 €
|-19%
|41,51
|23
|10%
|35
|Charrel & Associés
|1 800 000 €
|1,8
|1
|36
|Dentons
|1 770 000 €
|46%
|70,8
|40
|-2%
|37
|Factorhy Avocats
|1 750 000 €
|8%
|14
|8
|0%
|38
|CMS Francis Lefebvre
|1 737 391 €
|7%
|199,8
|115
|2%
|39
|STAS & Associés
|1 720 000 €
|1%
|8,6
|5
|0%
|40
|Deloitte Société d'Avocats
|1 686 567 €
|-4%
|113
|67
|3%
|41
|Huc-Morel Labrousse Avocats
|1 666 667 €
|25%
|5
|3
|0%
|42
|Simmons & Simmons
|1 637 931 €
|-16%
|47,5
|e
|29
|26%
|43
|Nomos
|1 600 000 €
|5%
|8
|5
|0%
|43
|Opleo Avocats
|1 600 000 €
|70%
|6,4
|4
|-20%
|45
|Valther
|1 570 000 €
|7,85
|5
|46
|Bird & Bird
|1 567 944 €
|13%
|45
|28,7
|4%
|47
|Piotraut Giné Avocats (PGA)
|1 566 667 €
|34%
|4,7
|3
|0%
|48
|Ayache
|1 522 667 €
|41%
|22,84
|15
|-12%
|49
|TZA Associés
|1 500 000 €
|0%
|3
|2
|0%
|50
|Osborne Clarke
|1 492 857 €
|12%
|20,9
|14
|17%
|51
|Wilhelm & Associés
|1 475 000 €
|-15%
|5,9
|e
|4
|33%
|52
|Holman Fenwick Willan
|1 470 909 €
|22%
|16,18
|11
|-8%
|53
|Jones Day
|1 463 415 €
|-2%
|60
|e
|41
|5%
|54
|Eversheds Sutherland
|1 439 048 €
|1%
|30,22
|21
|0%
|55
|Ogletree Deakins
|1 437 500 €
|35%
|5,75
|4
|-20%
|56
|Reed Smith
|1 417 391 €
|0%
|32,6
|23
|15%
|57
|Signature Litigation
|1 377 778 €
|5%
|6,2
|4,5
|-10%
|58
|Alerion
|1 356 429 €
|66%
|18,99
|14
|-26%
|59
|Bougartchev Moyne Associés
|1 333 333 €
|-35%
|4
|3
|50%
|59
|Laude Esquier Champey
|1 333 333 €
|8
|6
|59
|Marsigny Gosset Avocats
|1 333 333 €
|4
|3
|62
|TGS France Avocats
|1 326 000 €
|3%
|13,26
|10
|25%
|63
|Reinhart Marville Torre
|1 316 667 €
|19%
|23,7
|18
|-5%
|64
|Edgar Avocat
|1 300 000 €
|3,9
|3
|65
|KPMG Avocats
|1 288 889 €
|-4%
|104,4
|81
|31%
|66
|Derriennic Associés
|1 283 333 €
|24%
|7,7
|6
|-14%
|67
|Veil Jourde
|1 250 000 €
|12%
|20
|16
|-6%
|68
|Actance
|1 233 333 €
|-10%
|18,5
|15
|15%
|68
|Chaintrier Avocats
|1 233 333 €
|3%
|11,1
|9
|0%
|70
|Sekri Valentin Zerrouk (SVZ)
|1 227 500 €
|-6%
|14,73
|12
|9%
|71
|BG2V
|1 223 077 €
|36%
|15,9
|13
|0%
|72
|Altana
|1 214 286 €
|11%
|25,5
|21
|0%
|73
|LPA-CGR
|1 213 415 €
|1%
|49,75
|41
|8%
|74
|Raffin & Associés
|1 200 000 €
|22%
|12
|10
|0%
|75
|Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
|1 176 471 €
|20
|17
|76
|Fromont Briens
|1 170 732 €
|-1%
|48
|41
|5%
|77
|Lamy Lexel
|1 153 846 €
|7%
|15
|13
|0%
|78
|Aramis
|1 150 000 €
|10%
|11,5
|10
|0%
|78
|Clyde & Co
|1 150 000 €
|20%
|11,5
|e
|10
|-9%
|78
|Delsol Avocats
|1 150 000 €
|-4%
|34,5
|30
|11%
|78
|Fieldfisher
|1 150 000 €
|10%
|23
|e
|20
|0%
|82
|Latournerie Wolfrom Avocats
|1 123 077 €
|40%
|14,6
|13
|-13%
|83
|Capstan Avocats
|1 122 295 €
|4%
|68,46
|61
|3%
|84
|BCTG Avocats
|1 100 000 €
|15%
|12,1
|11
|-8%
|85
|Hoche Avocats
|1 075 000 €
|26%
|21,5
|20
|5%
|86
|Seban & Associés
|1 066 667 €
|14%
|16
|15
|0%
|87
|Yards (ex-Moisand Boutin & Associés)
|1 057 143 €
|7,4
|7
|88
|Squire Patton Boggs
|1 055 556 €
|8%
|19
|e
|18
|-5%
|89
|Taylor Wessing
|1 050 000 €
|3%
|23,1
|22
|5%
|90
|BRL Avocats
|1 040 000 €
|-24%
|10,4
|10
|25%
|91
|Abello IP Firm
|1 025 000 €
|11%
|8,2
|8
|0%
|92
|De Gaulle Fleurance & Associés
|1 009 524 €
|11%
|42,4
|42
|0%
|93
|UGGC Avocats
|1 003 030 €
|-6%
|33,1
|33
|6%
|94
|Racine
|989 655 €
|6%
|57,4
|58
|0%
|95
|Vigo
|950 000 €
|2%
|5,7
|6
|0%
|96
|Franklin
|947 368 €
|2%
|18
|19
|27%
|97
|Lusis Avocats
|930 000 €
|4,65
|5
|98
|Harlay Avocats
|925 000 €
|1%
|7,4
|8
|0%
|99
|Flichy Grangé Avocats
|923 077 €
|9%
|24
|26
|0%
|100
|MGG Voltaire
|922 222 €
|8,3
|9
|101
|Lamartine Conseil
|906 667 €
|12%
|19,04
|21
|0%
|102
|FTPA
|901 538 €
|-11%
|23,44
|26
|18%
|103
|Parme Avocats
|900 000 €
|-16%
|7,2
|8
|33%
|103
|Coblence Avocats
|900 000 €
|12%
|11,7
|13
|-7%
|105
|Charles Russell Speechlys
|888 889 €
|8%
|8
|e
|9
|0%
|106
|Cornet Vincent Ségurel
|872 340 €
|4%
|41
|47
|0%
|107
|HPML**
|866 667 €
|33%
|5,2
|6
|0%
|108
|Stream
|853 333 €
|7,68
|9
|109
|Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel
|852 381 €
|17,9
|21
|110
|Gouache Avocats
|850 000 €
|3,4
|4
|110
|Stephenson Harwood
|850 000 €
|-12%
|11,9
|14
|27%
|112
|Aklea Société d'Avocats
|844 444 €
|0%
|7,6
|9
|0%
|113
|K&L Gates
|837 500 €
|7%
|6,7
|e
|8
|14%
|114
|Chammas & Marcheteau
|823 077 €
|10,7
|13
|115
|Simon Associés
|808 000 €
|-13%
|20,2
|25
|19%
|116
|Joffe & Associés
|794 118 €
|20%
|13,5
|17
|6%
|117
|JP Karsenty & Associés
|787 500 €
|3%
|6,3
|8
|0%
|118
|Lexco
|780 000 €
|3,9
|5
|119
|Oratio
|760 810 €
|12%
|17,5
|23
|15%
|120
|Chemarin & Limbour
|750 000 €
|3
|4
|120
|EBA Endrös-Baum Associés
|750 000 €
|-13%
|4,5
|6
|20%
|120
|Péchenard & Associés
|750 000 €
|15%
|6
|8
|0%
|120
|Visconti & Grundler
|750 000 €
|0%
|1,5
|2
|0%
|124
|Bignon Lebray
|728 125 €
|10%
|23,3
|32
|3%
|125
|Aston Avocats
|723 333 €
|4,34
|6
|126
|Rödl & Partners
|720 000 €
|5%
|7,2
|10
|11%
|127
|Adden Avocats
|717 000 €
|9%
|7,17
|10
|0%
|128
|Redlink
|712 500 €
|17%
|5,7
|8
|0%
|129
|DS Avocats
|707 143 €
|13%
|39,6
|56
|2%
|130
|Camille Avocats
|700 000 €
|20%
|4,2
|6
|0%
|130
|Lmt Avocats
|700 000 €
|-2%
|9,8
|14
|8%
|130
|Tamburini Bonnefoy
|700 000 €
|1,4
|2
|133
|Mazars Société d'Avocats
|690 909 €
|15,2
|22
|134
|Ginestié Magellan Paley-Vincent
|690 000 €
|-3%
|10,35
|15
|0%
|134
|Orier Avocats
|690 000 €
|134%
|0,69
|1
|-50%
|136
|Squadra Avocats
|671 429 €
|53%
|4,7
|7
|-13%
|137
|Adaltys
|670 000 €
|-3%
|13,4
|20
|25%
|138
|Chatain & Associés
|666 667 €
|4
|6
|138
|Grandjean Avocats
|666 667 €
|2
|3
|140
|Vercken & Gaullier
|666 667 €
|18%
|2
|3
|0%
|141
|PDGB
|655 882 €
|14%
|11,15
|17
|-13%
|142
|Centaure Avocats
|655 455 €
|-9%
|7,21
|11
|22%
|143
|Miguérès Moulin
|616 667 €
|-2%
|3,7
|6
|0%
|144
|Earth Avocats
|611 818 €
|-3%
|6,73
|11
|22%
|145
|Klein Wenner
|611 111 €
|11
|18
|146
|Cazals Manzo Pichot Saint Quentin
|600 000 €
|25%
|4,2
|7
|0%
|146
|DBM (ex-DBG)
|600 000 €
|2,4
|4
|147
|Bersay & Associés
|592 308 €
|8%
|7,7
|13
|8%
|148
|GGV Avocats
|591 667 €
|3,55
|6
|149
|Valoris
|566 667 €
|-17%
|3,4
|6
|20%
|150
|Fidal
|561 714 €
|1%
|294,9
|525
|2%