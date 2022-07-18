Le nombre d’avocats dans les cabinets d’avocats d’affaires est la seule variable en baisse cette année. Si en 2020 ce nombre avait bondi de 15 % par rapport à 2019, cette année il diminue de 9 %. *Baker McKenzie : le chiffre d'affaires du cabinet, qui est suceptible d'évoluer jusqu'au 31 juillet 2022, réunit les bureaux de Paris, de Luxembourg et de Casablanca. **HPML a fusionné avec Mermoz au mois de mai 2022.
|Rang 2022
|Cabinet
|Nombre d'avocats en 2021
|Prog. nbr avocats 2020/2021 (%)
|Nombre d'associés en 2021
|Prog. nbr d'associé 2020/2021 (%)
|CA 2021 (M€)
|est.
|1
|Fidal
|1088
|-19%
|525
|2%
|294,9
|2
|EY Société d'Avocats
|670
|0%
|61
|0%
|218,47
|3
|Deloitte Société d'Avocats
|568
|0%
|67
|3%
|113
|4
|KPMG Avocats
|466
|11%
|81
|31%
|104,4
|5
|PwC Société d'Avocats
|434
|-14%
|62
|2%
|141,38
|6
|CMS Francis Lefebvre
|370
|-23%
|115
|2%
|199,8
|7
|Gide
|343
|4%
|90
|5%
|185,7
|8
|Racine
|225
|15%
|58
|0%
|57,4
|9
|Capstan Avocats
|223
|8%
|61
|3%
|68,46
|10
|Hogan Lovells
|201
|6%
|39
|5%
|147,6
|11
|Clifford Chance
|191
|-5%
|39
|0%
|127
|e
|12
|Cornet Vincent Ségurel
|190
|11%
|47
|0%
|41
|12
|Bredin Prat
|184
|-1%
|47
|0%
|180
|13
|DS Avocats
|179
|7%
|56
|2%
|39,6
|14
|Linklaters
|167
|5%
|36
|29%
|110
|e
|15
|DLA Piper
|161
|-1%
|37
|-5%
|81,51
|16
|Fromont Briens
|154
|-9%
|41
|5%
|48
|17
|Allen & Overy
|150
|-4%
|34
|3%
|115
|e
|17
|Baker McKenzie*
|150
|-13%
|23
|-4%
|117,65
|17
|De Pardieu Brocas Maffei
|150
|0%
|33
|0%
|84,4
|20
|LPA-CGR
|139
|1%
|41
|8%
|49,75
|21
|Jones Day
|137
|-2%
|41
|5%
|60
|e
|22
|De Gaulle Fleurance & Associés
|135
|16%
|42
|0%
|42,4
|23
|Mazars (NE 2022)
|130
|22
|15,2
|24
|August Debouzy
|129
|-6%
|33
|6%
|78
|25
|Herbert Smith Freehills
|128
|-1%
|31
|7%
|70,7
|26
|Arsene
|127
|7%
|24
|14%
|55,94
|26
|Dentons
|127
|4%
|40
|-2%
|70,8
|28
|Latham & Watkins
|122
|9%
|31
|3%
|76,8
|e
|29
|Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
|112
|-1%
|26
|4%
|80
|e
|30
|Bird & Bird
|111,4
|1%
|28,7
|4%
|45
|31
|Delsol Avocats
|109
|9%
|30
|11%
|34,5
|32
|Simmons & Simmons
|101
|0%
|29
|26%
|47,5
|e
|33
|Jeantet
|100
|4%
|26
|8%
|49
|34
|Eversheds Sutherland
|94,5
|10%
|21
|0%
|30,22
|35
|Mayer Brown
|94
|13%
|30
|15%
|103
|36
|UGGC Avocats
|93
|-1%
|33
|6%
|33,1
|37
|McDermott Will & Emery
|90,5
|22%
|22,5
|6%
|50,8
|38
|Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
|85
|2%
|20
|18%
|67
|e
|39
|Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier
|80
|14%
|28
|8%
|96,3
|39
|Norton Rose Fulbright
|80
|-22%
|23
|10%
|41,51
|39
|Seban & Associés
|80
|-7%
|15
|0%
|16
|39
|Taylor Wessing
|80
|10%
|22
|5%
|23,1
|43
|Willkie Farr & Gallagher
|79
|-12%
|23
|21%
|55
|e
|44
|Bignon Lebray
|78
|11%
|32
|3%
|23,3
|45
|Flichy Grangé Avocats
|77
|-3%
|26
|0%
|24
|45
|Oratio Avocats
|77
|8%
|23
|15%
|17,5
|47
|Altana
|76
|4%
|21
|0%
|25,5
|48
|Lamartine Conseil
|74
|7%
|21
|0%
|19,04
|49
|Lexavoué
|73
|3%
|34
|0%
|16
|50
|Reed Smith
|72
|6%
|23
|15%
|32,6
|51
|Lamy Lexel
|71
|-1%
|13
|0%
|15
|51
|Weil Gotshal & Manges
|71
|1%
|19
|0%
|80
|e
|53
|FTPA
|70
|19%
|26
|18%
|23,44
|54
|TGS France Avocats
|69
|23%
|10
|25%
|13,26
|55
|Actance
|67
|12%
|15
|15%
|18,5
|55
|Simon Associés
|67
|10%
|25
|19%
|20,2
|57
|Dechert
|66
|-13%
|14
|-7%
|50
|e
|58
|Alerion
|65
|3%
|14
|-26%
|18,99
|59
|Fieldfisher
|63
|2%
|20
|0%
|23
|e
|59
|Hoche Avocats
|63
|9%
|20
|5%
|21,5
|61
|Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
|62
|17
|20
|62
|Franklin
|61,5
|23%
|19
|27%
|18
|63
|Adaltys
|61
|15%
|20
|25%
|13,4
|63
|Factorhy Avocats
|61
|11%
|8
|0%
|14
|65
|Reinhart Marville Torre
|61
|0%
|18
|-5%
|23,7
|66
|Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel
|60
|21
|17,9
|67
|Osborne Clarke
|59
|2%
|14
|17%
|20,9
|68
|Squire Patton Boggs
|47
|15%
|18
|-5%
|19
|e
|69
|Ayache
|46
|0%
|15
|-12%
|22,84
|70
|Joffe & Associés
|45
|15%
|17
|6%
|13,5
|70
|Veil Jourde
|45
|-4%
|16
|-6%
|20
|72
|BCTG Avocats
|44
|-2%
|11
|-8%
|12,1
|72
|BG2V
|44
|16%
|13
|0%
|15,9
|72
|Klein Wenner
|44
|18
|11
|72
|Sekri Valentin Zerrouk (SVZ)
|44
|19%
|12
|9%
|14,73
|76
|Paul Hastings
|43,5
|-5%
|19
|-5%
|48,7
|77
|Latournerie Wolfrom Avocats
|42
|-7%
|13
|-13%
|14,6
|78
|Adden Avocats
|41
|5%
|10
|0%
|7,17
|78
|BRL Avocats
|41
|-5%
|10
|25%
|10,4
|78
|BDGS Associés
|40
|8%
|16
|14%
|36,4
|e
|81
|PDGB
|40
|0%
|17
|-13%
|11,15
|82
|Coblence Avocats
|39
|8%
|13
|-7%
|11,7
|83
|Centaure Avocats
|38
|6%
|11
|22%
|7,21
|83
|Chammas & Marcheteau
|38
|13
|10,7
|83
|Holman Fenwick Willan
|38
|6%
|11
|-8%
|16,18
|86
|Lerins & BCW
|38
|19%
|15
|15%
|8,3
|87
|Shearman & Sterling
|37,25
|-48%
|9
|-40%
|e
|88
|Stephenson Harwood
|36
|16%
|14
|27%
|11,9
|89
|Aramis
|35
|3%
|10
|0%
|11,5
|89
|Clyde & Co
|34
|10%
|10
|-9%
|11,5
|e
|89
|Earth Avocats
|34
|42%
|11
|22%
|6,73
|89
|Ginestié Magellan Paley-Vincent
|34
|-6%
|15
|0%
|10,35
|93
|Hughes Hubbard & Reed
|34
|-21%
|8
|33%
|16
|e
|94
|Raffin & Associés
|33
|-6%
|10
|0%
|12
|94
|Winston & Strawn
|33
|18%
|13
|8%
|23,6
|96
|Lusis Avocats
|32
|5
|4,65
|97
|Charles Russell Speechlys
|31
|3%
|9
|0%
|8
|e
|97
|Lmt Avocats
|31
|3%
|14
|8%
|9,8
|97
|Steering Legal
|31
|11%
|14
|17%
|4
|97
|Vogel & Vogel
|31
|7%
|2
|0%
|10,9
|101
|Bersay
|30
|-3%
|13
|8%
|7,7
|102
|Aklea Société d'Avocats
|29
|4%
|9
|0%
|7,6
|103
|MGG Voltaire
|28
|9
|8,3
|103
|Nomos
|28
|-3%
|5
|0%
|8
|103
|Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan
|28
|12%
|5
|25%
|22,4
|103
|Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
|28
|8%
|4
|0%
|28
|e
|107
|Stream
|27
|9
|7,68
|108
|Harlay Avocats
|26
|0%
|8
|0%
|7,4
|108
|Rödl & Partners
|26
|-4%
|10
|11%
|7,2
|110
|Bret Bremens
|24
|-11%
|14
|8%
|5,5
|110
|Derriennic Associés
|24
|-23%
|6
|-14%
|7,7
|110
|Vigo
|24
|0%
|6
|0%
|5,7
|113
|Chaintrier Avocats
|23
|0%
|9
|0%
|11,1
|113
|Yards (ex-Moisand Boutin & Associés)
|23
|7
|7,4
|115
|BMH Avocats
|22
|-19%
|11
|-15%
|4,8
|115
|K&L Gates
|22
|22%
|8
|14%
|6,7
|e
|115
|Péchenard & Associés
|22
|5%
|8
|0%
|6
|115
|Squadra Avocats
|22
|5%
|7
|-13%
|4,7
|115
|Squair
|22
|20
|2,5
|120
|Camille Avocats
|21
|11%
|6
|0%
|4,2
|120
|JP Karsenty & Associés
|21
|0%
|8
|0%
|6,3
|120
|Laude Esquier Champey
|21
|6
|8
|120
|Parme Avocats
|21
|0%
|8
|33%
|7,2
|120
|Valther
|21
|5
|7,85
|125
|STAS & Associés
|20
|0%
|5
|0%
|8,6
|125
|Valoris
|20
|5%
|6
|20%
|3,4
|125
|Wilhelm & Associés
|20
|11%
|4
|33%
|5,9
|e
|128
|Abello IP Firm
|19
|0%
|8
|0%
|8,2
|128
|GGV Avocats
|19
|6
|3,55
|128
|HAAS Avocats
|19
|5
|131
|Redlink
|18
|0%
|8
|0%
|5,7
|132
|Miguérès Moulin
|17
|0%
|6
|0%
|3,7
|132
|Opleo Avocats
|17
|0%
|4
|-20%
|6,4
|133
|Signature Litigation
|16,5
|27%
|4,5
|-10%
|6,2
|134
|Ressource Avocats
|16
|10
|5
|135
|Sullivan & Cromwell
|15,5
|11%
|4,5
|13%
|16,6
|e
|136
|Aston Avocats
|15
|6
|4,34
|136
|HPML**
|15
|-21%
|6
|0%
|5,2
|136
|Lexco
|15
|5
|3,9
|136
|Ogletree Deakins
|15
|-6%
|4
|-20%
|5,75
|140
|Edgar Avocats
|14,5
|3
|3,9
|141
|Cazals Manzo Pichot Saint Quentin
|14
|8%
|7
|0%
|4,2
|141
|Cleach Avocats
|14
|8%
|6
|0%
|3,3
|141
|Oxynomia
|14
|8%
|6
|-14%
|2,9
|141
|Seattle Avocats
|14
|5
|2,2
|145
|Chatain & Associés
|13
|6
|4
|146
|Piotraut Giné Avocats (PGA)
|12
|9%
|3
|0%
|4,7
|150
|Bougartchev Moyne Associés
|11
|0%
|3
|50%
|4
|150
|EBA Endrös-Baum Associés
|11
|-15%
|6
|20%
|4,5
|150
|Vercken & Gaullier
|11
|10%
|3
|0%
|2