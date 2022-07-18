Sidebar

Le nombre d’avocats dans les cabinets d’avocats d’affaires est la seule variable en baisse cette année. Si en 2020 ce nombre avait bondi de 15 % par rapport à 2019, cette année il diminue de 9 %. *Baker McKenzie : le chiffre d'affaires du cabinet, qui est suceptible d'évoluer jusqu'au 31 juillet 2022, réunit les bureaux de Paris, de Luxembourg et de Casablanca. **HPML a fusionné avec Mermoz au mois de mai 2022.
Rang 2022 Cabinet Nombre d'avocats en 2021 Prog. nbr avocats  2020/2021 (%) Nombre d'associés en 2021 Prog. nbr d'associé  2020/2021 (%) CA 2021  (M€) est.
1 Fidal 1088 -19% 525 2% 294,9  
2 EY Société d'Avocats 670 0% 61 0% 218,47  
3 Deloitte Société d'Avocats 568 0% 67 3% 113  
4 KPMG Avocats  466 11% 81 31% 104,4  
5 PwC Société d'Avocats 434 -14% 62 2% 141,38  
6 CMS Francis Lefebvre  370 -23% 115 2% 199,8  
7 Gide 343 4% 90 5% 185,7  
8 Racine 225 15% 58 0% 57,4  
9 Capstan Avocats 223 8% 61 3% 68,46  
10 Hogan Lovells 201 6% 39 5% 147,6  
11 Clifford Chance 191 -5% 39 0% 127 e
12 Cornet Vincent Ségurel 190 11% 47 0% 41  
12 Bredin Prat 184 -1% 47 0% 180  
13 DS Avocats 179 7% 56 2% 39,6  
14 Linklaters 167 5% 36 29% 110 e
15 DLA Piper 161 -1% 37 -5% 81,51  
16 Fromont Briens 154 -9% 41 5% 48  
17 Allen & Overy 150 -4% 34 3% 115 e
17 Baker McKenzie* 150 -13% 23 -4% 117,65  
17 De Pardieu Brocas Maffei 150 0% 33 0% 84,4  
20 LPA-CGR 139 1% 41 8% 49,75  
21 Jones Day 137 -2% 41 5% 60 e
22 De Gaulle Fleurance & Associés 135 16% 42 0% 42,4  
23 Mazars (NE 2022) 130   22   15,2  
24 August Debouzy 129 -6% 33 6% 78  
25 Herbert Smith Freehills 128 -1% 31 7% 70,7  
26 Arsene  127 7% 24 14% 55,94  
26 Dentons 127 4% 40 -2% 70,8  
28 Latham & Watkins 122 9% 31 3% 76,8 e
29 Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer 112 -1% 26 4% 80 e
30 Bird & Bird 111,4 1% 28,7 4% 45  
31 Delsol Avocats 109 9% 30 11% 34,5  
32 Simmons & Simmons 101 0% 29 26% 47,5 e
33 Jeantet  100 4% 26 8% 49  
34 Eversheds Sutherland 94,5 10% 21 0% 30,22  
35 Mayer Brown 94 13% 30 15% 103  
36 UGGC Avocats 93 -1% 33 6% 33,1  
37 McDermott Will & Emery 90,5 22% 22,5 6% 50,8  
38 Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton 85 2% 20 18% 67 e
39 Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier 80 14% 28 8% 96,3  
39 Norton Rose Fulbright 80 -22% 23 10% 41,51  
39 Seban & Associés 80 -7% 15 0% 16  
39 Taylor Wessing 80 10% 22 5% 23,1  
43 Willkie Farr & Gallagher 79 -12% 23 21% 55 e
44 Bignon Lebray 78 11% 32 3% 23,3  
45 Flichy Grangé Avocats 77 -3% 26 0% 24  
45 Oratio Avocats 77 8% 23 15% 17,5  
47 Altana 76 4% 21 0% 25,5  
48 Lamartine Conseil 74 7% 21 0% 19,04  
49 Lexavoué 73 3% 34 0% 16  
50 Reed Smith 72 6% 23 15% 32,6  
51 Lamy Lexel 71 -1% 13 0% 15  
51 Weil Gotshal & Manges 71 1% 19 0% 80 e
53 FTPA 70 19% 26 18% 23,44  
54 TGS France Avocats  69 23% 10 25% 13,26  
55 Actance 67 12% 15 15% 18,5  
55 Simon Associés 67 10% 25 19% 20,2  
57 Dechert 66 -13% 14 -7% 50 e
58 Alerion 65 3% 14 -26% 18,99  
59 Fieldfisher 63 2% 20 0% 23 e
59 Hoche Avocats 63 9% 20 5% 21,5  
61 Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner 62   17   20  
62 Franklin 61,5 23% 19 27% 18  
63 Adaltys 61 15% 20 25% 13,4  
63 Factorhy Avocats  61 11% 8 0% 14  
65 Reinhart Marville Torre 61 0% 18 -5% 23,7  
66 Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel 60   21   17,9  
67 Osborne Clarke  59 2% 14 17% 20,9  
68 Squire Patton Boggs 47 15% 18 -5% 19 e
69 Ayache 46 0% 15 -12% 22,84  
70 Joffe & Associés 45 15% 17 6% 13,5  
70 Veil Jourde 45 -4% 16 -6% 20  
72 BCTG Avocats 44 -2% 11 -8% 12,1  
72 BG2V  44 16% 13 0% 15,9  
72 Klein Wenner  44   18   11  
72 Sekri Valentin Zerrouk (SVZ) 44 19% 12 9% 14,73  
76 Paul Hastings 43,5 -5% 19 -5% 48,7  
77 Latournerie Wolfrom Avocats 42 -7% 13 -13% 14,6  
78 Adden Avocats 41 5% 10 0% 7,17  
78 BRL Avocats  41 -5% 10 25% 10,4  
78 BDGS Associés 40 8% 16 14% 36,4 e
81 PDGB  40 0% 17 -13% 11,15  
82 Coblence Avocats 39 8% 13 -7% 11,7  
83 Centaure Avocats 38 6% 11 22% 7,21  
83 Chammas & Marcheteau  38   13   10,7  
83 Holman Fenwick Willan  38 6% 11 -8% 16,18  
86 Lerins & BCW 38 19% 15 15% 8,3  
87 Shearman & Sterling 37,25 -48% 9 -40%   e
88 Stephenson Harwood 36 16% 14 27% 11,9  
89 Aramis  35 3% 10 0% 11,5  
89 Clyde & Co  34 10% 10 -9% 11,5 e
89 Earth Avocats 34 42% 11 22% 6,73  
89 Ginestié Magellan Paley-Vincent 34 -6% 15 0% 10,35  
93 Hughes Hubbard & Reed  34 -21% 8 33% 16 e
94 Raffin & Associés  33 -6% 10 0% 12  
94 Winston & Strawn  33 18% 13 8% 23,6  
96 Lusis Avocats  32   5   4,65  
97 Charles Russell Speechlys 31 3% 9 0% 8 e
97 Lmt Avocats 31 3% 14 8% 9,8  
97 Steering Legal 31 11% 14 17% 4  
97 Vogel & Vogel 31 7% 2 0% 10,9  
101 Bersay  30 -3% 13 8% 7,7  
102 Aklea Société d'Avocats  29 4% 9 0% 7,6  
103 MGG Voltaire  28   9   8,3  
103 Nomos 28 -3% 5 0% 8  
103 Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan 28 12% 5 25% 22,4  
103 Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom 28 8% 4 0% 28 e
107 Stream 27   9   7,68  
108 Harlay Avocats 26 0% 8 0% 7,4  
108 Rödl & Partners  26 -4% 10 11% 7,2  
110 Bret Bremens  24 -11% 14 8% 5,5  
110 Derriennic Associés 24 -23% 6 -14% 7,7  
110 Vigo 24 0% 6 0% 5,7  
113 Chaintrier Avocats 23 0% 9 0% 11,1  
113 Yards (ex-Moisand Boutin & Associés) 23   7   7,4  
115 BMH Avocats 22 -19% 11 -15% 4,8  
115 K&L Gates 22 22% 8 14% 6,7 e
115 Péchenard & Associés 22 5% 8 0% 6  
115 Squadra Avocats 22 5% 7 -13% 4,7  
115 Squair  22   20   2,5  
120 Camille Avocats 21 11% 6 0% 4,2  
120 JP Karsenty & Associés 21 0% 8 0% 6,3  
120 Laude Esquier Champey  21   6   8  
120 Parme Avocats 21 0% 8 33% 7,2  
120 Valther 21   5   7,85  
125 STAS & Associés 20 0% 5 0% 8,6  
125 Valoris 20 5% 6 20% 3,4  
125 Wilhelm & Associés 20 11% 4 33% 5,9 e
128 Abello IP Firm  19 0% 8 0% 8,2  
128 GGV Avocats 19   6   3,55  
128 HAAS Avocats  19       5  
131 Redlink 18 0% 8 0% 5,7  
132 Miguérès Moulin  17 0% 6 0% 3,7  
132 Opleo Avocats 17 0% 4 -20% 6,4  
133 Signature Litigation  16,5 27% 4,5 -10% 6,2  
134 Ressource Avocats  16   10   5  
135 Sullivan & Cromwell 15,5 11% 4,5 13% 16,6 e
136 Aston Avocats 15   6   4,34  
136 HPML** 15 -21% 6 0% 5,2  
136 Lexco 15   5   3,9  
136 Ogletree Deakins  15 -6% 4 -20% 5,75  
140 Edgar Avocats 14,5   3   3,9  
141 Cazals Manzo Pichot Saint Quentin 14 8% 7 0% 4,2  
141 Cleach Avocats  14 8% 6 0% 3,3  
141 Oxynomia  14 8% 6 -14% 2,9  
141 Seattle Avocats 14   5   2,2  
145 Chatain & Associés 13   6   4  
146 Piotraut Giné Avocats (PGA) 12 9% 3 0% 4,7  
150 Bougartchev Moyne Associés  11 0% 3 50% 4  
150 EBA Endrös-Baum Associés  11 -15% 6 20% 4,5  
150 Vercken & Gaullier 11 10% 3 0% 2  
