Les enseignes françaises siègent toujours en tête de ce classement. En 2021, les 150 premiers cabinets réunis dépassent la barre des 5 milliards de chiffre d’affaires cumulés, prouvant l’augmentation continue du poids du droit en France. *Baker McKenzie : le chiffre d'affaires du cabinet, qui est suceptible d'évoluer jusqu'au 31 juillet 2022, réunit les bureaux de Paris, de Luxembourg et de Casablanca. **HPML a fusionné avec Mermoz au mois de mai 2022.
Rang 2022 Cabinet CA 2021  (M€) est. Prog. CA entre 2020/2021 (%)  CA/avocat 2021   CA/associé 2021 
1 Fidal 294,9   3%                         271 048  €                      561 714  €
2 EY Société d'Avocats 218,47   -5%                         326 075  €                  3 581 475  €
3 CMS Francis Lefebvre  199,8   9%                         540 000  €                  1 737 391  €
4 Gide 185,7   16%                         764 198  €                  2 063 333  €
5 Bredin Prat 180   9%                         978 261  €                  3 829 787  €
6 Hogan Lovells 147,6   15%                         734 328  €                  3 784 615  €
7 PwC Société d'Avocats 141,38   -5%                         325 760  €                  2 280 323  €
8 Clifford Chance 127 e 0%                         664 921  €                  3 256 410  €
9 Baker McKenzie* 117,65   16%                         784 333  €                  5 115 217  €
10 Allen & Overy 115   18%                         766 667  €                  3 382 353  €
11 Deloitte Société d'Avocats 113   -1%                         198 944  €                  1 686 567  €
12 Linklaters 110 e 8%                         658 683  €                  3 055 556  €
13 KPMG Avocats  104,4   25%                         224 034  €                  1 288 889  €
14 Mayer Brown 103   54%                     1 095 745  €                  3 433 333  €
15 Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier 96,3   20%                     1 203 750  €                  3 439 286  €
16 De Pardieu Brocas Maffei 84,4   6%                         562 667  €                  2 557 576  €
17 DLA Piper 81,51   3%                         506 273  €                  2 202 973  €
18 Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer 80 e 3%                         714 286  €                  3 076 923  €
18 Weil Gotshal & Manges 80 e 1%                     1 126 761  €                  4 210 526  €
20 August Debouzy 78   24%                         604 651  €                  2 363 636  €
21 Latham & Watkins 76,8 e 9%                         629 508  €                  2 477 419  €
22 Dentons 70,8   42%                         557 480  €                  1 770 000  €
23 Herbert Smith Freehills 70,7   13%                         552 344  €                  2 280 645  €
24 Capstan Avocats 68,46   7%                         306 996  €                  1 122 295  €
25 Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton 67 e 5%                         788 235  €                  3 350 000  €
26 Jones Day 60 e 3%                         437 956  €                  1 463 415  €
27 Racine 57,4   6%                         255 111  €                      989 655  €
28 Arsene  55,94   28%                         440 472  €                  2 330 833  €
29 Willkie Farr & Gallagher 55 e 17%                         696 203  €                  2 391 304  €
30 McDermott Will & Emery 50,8   18%                         561 326  €                  2 257 778  €
31 Dechert 50 e -11%                         757 576  €                  3 571 429  €
32 LPA-CGR 49,75   9%                         357 914  €                  1 213 415  €
33 Jeantet  49   10%                         490 000  €                  1 884 615  €
34 Paul Hastings 48,7   45%                     1 119 540  €                  2 563 158  €
35 Fromont Briens 48   4%                         311 688  €                  1 170 732  €
36 Simmons & Simmons 47,5 e 6%                         470 297  €                  1 637 931  €
37 Bird & Bird 45   17%                         403 950  €                  1 567 944  €
38 De Gaulle Fleurance & Associés 42,4   11%                         314 074  €                  1 009 524  €
39 Norton Rose Fulbright 41,51   -11%                         518 875  €                  1 804 783  €
40 Cornet Vincent Ségurel 41   11%                         215 789  €                      872 340  €
41 DS Avocats 39,6   15%                         221 229  €                      707 143  €
42 BDGS Associés 36,4 e 10%                         910 000  €                  2 275 000  €
43 Delsol Avocats 34,5   6%                         316 514  €                  1 150 000  €
44 UGGC Avocats 33,1   0%                         355 914  €                  1 003 030  €
45 Reed Smith 32,6   14%                         452 778  €                  1 417 391  €
46 Eversheds Sutherland 30,22   1%                         319 788  €                  1 439 048  €
47 Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom 28 e 4%                     1 000 000  €                  7 000 000  €
48 Altana 25,5   11%                         335 526  €                  1 214 286  €
49 Flichy Grangé Avocats 24   9%                         311 688  €                      923 077  €
50 Reinhart Marville Torre 23,7   12%                         388 525  €                  1 316 667  €
51 Winston & Strawn  23,6   27%                         715 152  €                  1 815 385  €
52 FTPA 23,44   6%                         334 857  €                      901 538  €
53 Bignon Lebray 23,3   14%                         298 718  €                      728 125  €
54 Taylor Wessing 23,1   7%                         288 750  €                  1 050 000  €
55 Fieldfisher 23 e 10%                         365 079  €                  1 150 000  €
56 Ayache 22,84   24%                         496 522  €                  1 522 667  €
57 Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan 22,4   -3%                         800 000  €                  4 480 000  €
58 Hoche Avocats 21,5   33%                         341 270  €                  1 075 000  €
59 Osborne Clarke  20,9   31%                         354 237  €                  1 492 857  €
60 Simon Associés 20,2   4%                         301 493  €                      808 000  €
61 Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner 20                             322 581  €                  1 176 471  €
61 Veil Jourde 20   5%                         444 444  €                  1 250 000  €
63 Lamartine Conseil 19,04   12%                         257 297  €                      906 667  €
64 Squire Patton Boggs 19 e 3%                         404 255  €                  1 055 556  €
65 Alerion 18,99   23%                         292 154  €                  1 356 429  €
66 Actance 18,5   4%                         276 119  €                  1 233 333  €
67 Franklin 18   29%                         292 683  €                      947 368  €
68 Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel 17,9                             298 333  €                      852 381  €
69 Oratio Avocats 17,5   29%                         227 273  €                      760 810  €
70 Sullivan & Cromwell 16,6 e 11%                     1 070 968  €                  3 688 889  €
71 Holman Fenwick Willan  16,18   12%                         425 789  €                  1 470 909  €
72 Hughes Hubbard & Reed  16 e                           470 588  €                  2 000 000  €
72 Lexavoué 16   19%                         219 178  €                      470 588  €
72 Seban & Associés 16   14%                         200 000  €                  1 066 667  €
75 BG2V  15,9   36%                         361 364  €                  1 223 077  €
76 Mazars Société d'Avocats 15,2   36%                         116 923  €                      690 909  €
77 Lamy Lexel 15   7%                         211 268  €                  1 153 846  €
78 Sekri Valentin Zerrouk (SVZ) 14,73   2%                         334 773  €                  1 227 500  €
79 Latournerie Wolfrom Avocats 14,6   22%                         347 619  €                  1 123 077  €
80 Factorhy Avocats  14   8%                         229 508  €                  1 750 000  €
81 Joffe & Associés 13,5   27%                         300 000  €                      794 118  €
82 Adaltys 13,4   22%                         219 672  €                      670 000  €
83 TGS France Avocats  13,26   29%                         192 174  €                  1 326 000  €
84 BCTG  12,1   5%                         275 000  €                  1 100 000  €
85 Raffin & Associés  12   22%                         363 636  €                  1 200 000  €
86 Stephenson Harwood 11,9   13%                         330 556  €                      850 000  €
87 Coblence Avocats 11,7   4%                         300 000  €                      900 000  €
88 Aramis  11,5   10%                         328 571  €                  1 150 000  €
88 Clyde & Co  11,5 e 10%                         338 235  €                  1 150 000  €
90 PDGB Avocats 11,15   0%                         278 750  €                      655 882  €
91 Chaintrier Avocats 11,1   3%                         482 609  €                  1 233 333  €
92 Klein Wenner 11                             250 000  €                      611 111  €
93 Vogel & Vogel 10,9   20%                         351 613  €                  5 450 000  €
94 Chammas & Marcheteau 10,7                             281 579  €                      823 077  €
95 BRL Avocats  10,4   -5%                         253 659  €                  1 040 000  €
96 Ginestié Magellan Paley-Vincent 10,35   -3%                         304 412  €                      690 000  €
97 Lmt Avocats 9,8   5%                         316 129  €                      700 000  €
98 STAS & Associés 8,6   1%                         430 000  €                  1 720 000  €
99 Lerins & BCW 8,3   11%                         218 421  €                      553 333  €
99 MGG Voltaire 8,3                             296 429  €                      922 222  €
101 Abello IP Firm 8,2   11%                         431 579  €                  1 025 000  €
102 Charles Russell Speechlys 8 e 8%                         258 065  €                      888 889  €
102 Laude Esquier Champey  8                             380 952  €                  1 333 333  €
102 Nomos 8   5%                         285 714  €                  1 600 000  €
105 Valther  7,85                             373 810  €                  1 570 000  €
106 Bersay 7,7   21%                         256 667  €                      592 308  €
106 Derriennic Associés 7,7   6%                         320 833  €                  1 283 333  €
108 Stream 7,68                             284 444  €                      853 333  €
109 Aklea Société d'Avocats  7,6   0%                         262 069  €                      844 444  €
110 Harlay Avocats 7,4   1%                         284 615  €                      925 000  €
110 Yards (ex-Moisand Boutin & Associés) 7,4                             321 739  €                  1 057 143  €
112 Centaure Avocats 7,21   11%                         189 737  €                      655 455  €
112 Parme Avocats 7,2   13%                         288 000  €                      900 000  €
114 Rödl & Partners  7,2   16%                         342 857  €                      900 000  €
115 Adden Avocats 7,17   9%                         174 878  €                      717 000  €
116 Earth Avocats 6,73   18%                         197 941  €                      611 818  €
117 K&L Gates 6,7 e 22%                         304 545  €                      837 500  €
118 Opleo Avocats 6,4   36%                         376 471  €                  1 600 000  €
119 JP Karsenty & Associés 6,3   3%                         300 000  €                      787 500  €
120 Signature Litigation  6,2   -6%                         375 758  €                  1 377 778  €
121 Péchenard & Associés 6   15%                         272 727  €                      750 000  €
121 Rigaud Avocats  6 e        
123 Wilhelm & Associés 5,9 e 13%                         295 000  €                  1 475 000  €
124 Ogletree Deakins  5,75   8%                         383 333  €                  1 437 500  €
125 Redlink 5,7   17%                         316 667  €                      712 500  €
125 Vigo 5,7   2%                         237 500  €                      950 000  €
127 Bret Bremens  5,5   22%                         229 167  €                      392 857  €
128 HPML** 5,2   33%                         346 667  €                      866 667  €
129 HAAS Avocats  5                             263 158  €   
129 Huc-Morel Labrousse Avocats 5   25%                         555 556  €                  1 666 667  €
129 Ressource Avocats  5                             312 500  €                      500 000  €
132 BMH Avocats 4,8   -4%                         218 182  €                      436 364  €
133 Piotraut Giné Avocats (PGA) 4,7   34%                         391 667  €                  1 566 667  €
133 Squadra Avocats 4,7   34%                         213 636  €                      671 429  €
135 Lusis Avocats  4,65                             145 313  €                      930 000  €
136 EBA Endrös-Baum Associés  4,5   5%                         409 091  €                      750 000  €
137 Aston Avocats  4,34                             289 333  €                      723 333  €
138 Camille Avocats 4,2   20%                         200 000  €                      700 000  €
139 Cazals Manzo Pichot Saint Quentin 4,2   25%                         300 000  €                      600 000  €
140 Bougartchev Moyne Associés  4   -2%                         363 636  €                  1 333 333  €
140 Chatain & Associés 4                             307 692  €                      666 667  €
140 Marsigny Gosset Avocats  4                             444 444  €                  1 333 333  €
140 Steering Legal 4   21%                         129 032  €                      285 714  €
144 Edgar Avocats  3,9                             268 966  €                  1 300 000  €
144 Lexco 3,9                             260 000  €                      780 000  €
146 Miguérès Moulin  3,7   -2%                         217 647  €                      616 667  €
147 Avocats Picovschi 3,63   1%                         403 333  €                  3 630 000  €
148 GGV Avocats 3,55                             186 842  €                      591 667  €
149 Gouache Avocats  3,4                             340 000  €                      850 000  €
149 Valoris 3,4   0%                         170 000  €                      566 667  €
150 Cleach Avocats  3,3   29%                         235 714  €                      550 000  €
Classements

