Les enseignes françaises siègent toujours en tête de ce classement. En 2021, les 150 premiers cabinets réunis dépassent la barre des 5 milliards de chiffre d’affaires cumulés, prouvant l’augmentation continue du poids du droit en France. *Baker McKenzie : le chiffre d'affaires du cabinet, qui est suceptible d'évoluer jusqu'au 31 juillet 2022, réunit les bureaux de Paris, de Luxembourg et de Casablanca. **HPML a fusionné avec Mermoz au mois de mai 2022.
|Rang 2022
|Cabinet
|CA 2021 (M€)
|est.
|Prog. CA entre 2020/2021 (%)
|CA/avocat 2021
|CA/associé 2021
|1
|Fidal
|294,9
|3%
|271 048 €
|561 714 €
|2
|EY Société d'Avocats
|218,47
|-5%
|326 075 €
|3 581 475 €
|3
|CMS Francis Lefebvre
|199,8
|9%
|540 000 €
|1 737 391 €
|4
|Gide
|185,7
|16%
|764 198 €
|2 063 333 €
|5
|Bredin Prat
|180
|9%
|978 261 €
|3 829 787 €
|6
|Hogan Lovells
|147,6
|15%
|734 328 €
|3 784 615 €
|7
|PwC Société d'Avocats
|141,38
|-5%
|325 760 €
|2 280 323 €
|8
|Clifford Chance
|127
|e
|0%
|664 921 €
|3 256 410 €
|9
|Baker McKenzie*
|117,65
|16%
|784 333 €
|5 115 217 €
|10
|Allen & Overy
|115
|18%
|766 667 €
|3 382 353 €
|11
|Deloitte Société d'Avocats
|113
|-1%
|198 944 €
|1 686 567 €
|12
|Linklaters
|110
|e
|8%
|658 683 €
|3 055 556 €
|13
|KPMG Avocats
|104,4
|25%
|224 034 €
|1 288 889 €
|14
|Mayer Brown
|103
|54%
|1 095 745 €
|3 433 333 €
|15
|Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier
|96,3
|20%
|1 203 750 €
|3 439 286 €
|16
|De Pardieu Brocas Maffei
|84,4
|6%
|562 667 €
|2 557 576 €
|17
|DLA Piper
|81,51
|3%
|506 273 €
|2 202 973 €
|18
|Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
|80
|e
|3%
|714 286 €
|3 076 923 €
|18
|Weil Gotshal & Manges
|80
|e
|1%
|1 126 761 €
|4 210 526 €
|20
|August Debouzy
|78
|24%
|604 651 €
|2 363 636 €
|21
|Latham & Watkins
|76,8
|e
|9%
|629 508 €
|2 477 419 €
|22
|Dentons
|70,8
|42%
|557 480 €
|1 770 000 €
|23
|Herbert Smith Freehills
|70,7
|13%
|552 344 €
|2 280 645 €
|24
|Capstan Avocats
|68,46
|7%
|306 996 €
|1 122 295 €
|25
|Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
|67
|e
|5%
|788 235 €
|3 350 000 €
|26
|Jones Day
|60
|e
|3%
|437 956 €
|1 463 415 €
|27
|Racine
|57,4
|6%
|255 111 €
|989 655 €
|28
|Arsene
|55,94
|28%
|440 472 €
|2 330 833 €
|29
|Willkie Farr & Gallagher
|55
|e
|17%
|696 203 €
|2 391 304 €
|30
|McDermott Will & Emery
|50,8
|18%
|561 326 €
|2 257 778 €
|31
|Dechert
|50
|e
|-11%
|757 576 €
|3 571 429 €
|32
|LPA-CGR
|49,75
|9%
|357 914 €
|1 213 415 €
|33
|Jeantet
|49
|10%
|490 000 €
|1 884 615 €
|34
|Paul Hastings
|48,7
|45%
|1 119 540 €
|2 563 158 €
|35
|Fromont Briens
|48
|4%
|311 688 €
|1 170 732 €
|36
|Simmons & Simmons
|47,5
|e
|6%
|470 297 €
|1 637 931 €
|37
|Bird & Bird
|45
|17%
|403 950 €
|1 567 944 €
|38
|De Gaulle Fleurance & Associés
|42,4
|11%
|314 074 €
|1 009 524 €
|39
|Norton Rose Fulbright
|41,51
|-11%
|518 875 €
|1 804 783 €
|40
|Cornet Vincent Ségurel
|41
|11%
|215 789 €
|872 340 €
|41
|DS Avocats
|39,6
|15%
|221 229 €
|707 143 €
|42
|BDGS Associés
|36,4
|e
|10%
|910 000 €
|2 275 000 €
|43
|Delsol Avocats
|34,5
|6%
|316 514 €
|1 150 000 €
|44
|UGGC Avocats
|33,1
|0%
|355 914 €
|1 003 030 €
|45
|Reed Smith
|32,6
|14%
|452 778 €
|1 417 391 €
|46
|Eversheds Sutherland
|30,22
|1%
|319 788 €
|1 439 048 €
|47
|Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
|28
|e
|4%
|1 000 000 €
|7 000 000 €
|48
|Altana
|25,5
|11%
|335 526 €
|1 214 286 €
|49
|Flichy Grangé Avocats
|24
|9%
|311 688 €
|923 077 €
|50
|Reinhart Marville Torre
|23,7
|12%
|388 525 €
|1 316 667 €
|51
|Winston & Strawn
|23,6
|27%
|715 152 €
|1 815 385 €
|52
|FTPA
|23,44
|6%
|334 857 €
|901 538 €
|53
|Bignon Lebray
|23,3
|14%
|298 718 €
|728 125 €
|54
|Taylor Wessing
|23,1
|7%
|288 750 €
|1 050 000 €
|55
|Fieldfisher
|23
|e
|10%
|365 079 €
|1 150 000 €
|56
|Ayache
|22,84
|24%
|496 522 €
|1 522 667 €
|57
|Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan
|22,4
|-3%
|800 000 €
|4 480 000 €
|58
|Hoche Avocats
|21,5
|33%
|341 270 €
|1 075 000 €
|59
|Osborne Clarke
|20,9
|31%
|354 237 €
|1 492 857 €
|60
|Simon Associés
|20,2
|4%
|301 493 €
|808 000 €
|61
|Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
|20
|322 581 €
|1 176 471 €
|61
|Veil Jourde
|20
|5%
|444 444 €
|1 250 000 €
|63
|Lamartine Conseil
|19,04
|12%
|257 297 €
|906 667 €
|64
|Squire Patton Boggs
|19
|e
|3%
|404 255 €
|1 055 556 €
|65
|Alerion
|18,99
|23%
|292 154 €
|1 356 429 €
|66
|Actance
|18,5
|4%
|276 119 €
|1 233 333 €
|67
|Franklin
|18
|29%
|292 683 €
|947 368 €
|68
|Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel
|17,9
|298 333 €
|852 381 €
|69
|Oratio Avocats
|17,5
|29%
|227 273 €
|760 810 €
|70
|Sullivan & Cromwell
|16,6
|e
|11%
|1 070 968 €
|3 688 889 €
|71
|Holman Fenwick Willan
|16,18
|12%
|425 789 €
|1 470 909 €
|72
|Hughes Hubbard & Reed
|16
|e
|470 588 €
|2 000 000 €
|72
|Lexavoué
|16
|19%
|219 178 €
|470 588 €
|72
|Seban & Associés
|16
|14%
|200 000 €
|1 066 667 €
|75
|BG2V
|15,9
|36%
|361 364 €
|1 223 077 €
|76
|Mazars Société d'Avocats
|15,2
|36%
|116 923 €
|690 909 €
|77
|Lamy Lexel
|15
|7%
|211 268 €
|1 153 846 €
|78
|Sekri Valentin Zerrouk (SVZ)
|14,73
|2%
|334 773 €
|1 227 500 €
|79
|Latournerie Wolfrom Avocats
|14,6
|22%
|347 619 €
|1 123 077 €
|80
|Factorhy Avocats
|14
|8%
|229 508 €
|1 750 000 €
|81
|Joffe & Associés
|13,5
|27%
|300 000 €
|794 118 €
|82
|Adaltys
|13,4
|22%
|219 672 €
|670 000 €
|83
|TGS France Avocats
|13,26
|29%
|192 174 €
|1 326 000 €
|84
|BCTG
|12,1
|5%
|275 000 €
|1 100 000 €
|85
|Raffin & Associés
|12
|22%
|363 636 €
|1 200 000 €
|86
|Stephenson Harwood
|11,9
|13%
|330 556 €
|850 000 €
|87
|Coblence Avocats
|11,7
|4%
|300 000 €
|900 000 €
|88
|Aramis
|11,5
|10%
|328 571 €
|1 150 000 €
|88
|Clyde & Co
|11,5
|e
|10%
|338 235 €
|1 150 000 €
|90
|PDGB Avocats
|11,15
|0%
|278 750 €
|655 882 €
|91
|Chaintrier Avocats
|11,1
|3%
|482 609 €
|1 233 333 €
|92
|Klein Wenner
|11
|250 000 €
|611 111 €
|93
|Vogel & Vogel
|10,9
|20%
|351 613 €
|5 450 000 €
|94
|Chammas & Marcheteau
|10,7
|281 579 €
|823 077 €
|95
|BRL Avocats
|10,4
|-5%
|253 659 €
|1 040 000 €
|96
|Ginestié Magellan Paley-Vincent
|10,35
|-3%
|304 412 €
|690 000 €
|97
|Lmt Avocats
|9,8
|5%
|316 129 €
|700 000 €
|98
|STAS & Associés
|8,6
|1%
|430 000 €
|1 720 000 €
|99
|Lerins & BCW
|8,3
|11%
|218 421 €
|553 333 €
|99
|MGG Voltaire
|8,3
|296 429 €
|922 222 €
|101
|Abello IP Firm
|8,2
|11%
|431 579 €
|1 025 000 €
|102
|Charles Russell Speechlys
|8
|e
|8%
|258 065 €
|888 889 €
|102
|Laude Esquier Champey
|8
|380 952 €
|1 333 333 €
|102
|Nomos
|8
|5%
|285 714 €
|1 600 000 €
|105
|Valther
|7,85
|373 810 €
|1 570 000 €
|106
|Bersay
|7,7
|21%
|256 667 €
|592 308 €
|106
|Derriennic Associés
|7,7
|6%
|320 833 €
|1 283 333 €
|108
|Stream
|7,68
|284 444 €
|853 333 €
|109
|Aklea Société d'Avocats
|7,6
|0%
|262 069 €
|844 444 €
|110
|Harlay Avocats
|7,4
|1%
|284 615 €
|925 000 €
|110
|Yards (ex-Moisand Boutin & Associés)
|7,4
|321 739 €
|1 057 143 €
|112
|Centaure Avocats
|7,21
|11%
|189 737 €
|655 455 €
|112
|Parme Avocats
|7,2
|13%
|288 000 €
|900 000 €
|114
|Rödl & Partners
|7,2
|16%
|342 857 €
|900 000 €
|115
|Adden Avocats
|7,17
|9%
|174 878 €
|717 000 €
|116
|Earth Avocats
|6,73
|18%
|197 941 €
|611 818 €
|117
|K&L Gates
|6,7
|e
|22%
|304 545 €
|837 500 €
|118
|Opleo Avocats
|6,4
|36%
|376 471 €
|1 600 000 €
|119
|JP Karsenty & Associés
|6,3
|3%
|300 000 €
|787 500 €
|120
|Signature Litigation
|6,2
|-6%
|375 758 €
|1 377 778 €
|121
|Péchenard & Associés
|6
|15%
|272 727 €
|750 000 €
|121
|Rigaud Avocats
|6
|e
|123
|Wilhelm & Associés
|5,9
|e
|13%
|295 000 €
|1 475 000 €
|124
|Ogletree Deakins
|5,75
|8%
|383 333 €
|1 437 500 €
|125
|Redlink
|5,7
|17%
|316 667 €
|712 500 €
|125
|Vigo
|5,7
|2%
|237 500 €
|950 000 €
|127
|Bret Bremens
|5,5
|22%
|229 167 €
|392 857 €
|128
|HPML**
|5,2
|33%
|346 667 €
|866 667 €
|129
|HAAS Avocats
|5
|263 158 €
|129
|Huc-Morel Labrousse Avocats
|5
|25%
|555 556 €
|1 666 667 €
|129
|Ressource Avocats
|5
|312 500 €
|500 000 €
|132
|BMH Avocats
|4,8
|-4%
|218 182 €
|436 364 €
|133
|Piotraut Giné Avocats (PGA)
|4,7
|34%
|391 667 €
|1 566 667 €
|133
|Squadra Avocats
|4,7
|34%
|213 636 €
|671 429 €
|135
|Lusis Avocats
|4,65
|145 313 €
|930 000 €
|136
|EBA Endrös-Baum Associés
|4,5
|5%
|409 091 €
|750 000 €
|137
|Aston Avocats
|4,34
|289 333 €
|723 333 €
|138
|Camille Avocats
|4,2
|20%
|200 000 €
|700 000 €
|139
|Cazals Manzo Pichot Saint Quentin
|4,2
|25%
|300 000 €
|600 000 €
|140
|Bougartchev Moyne Associés
|4
|-2%
|363 636 €
|1 333 333 €
|140
|Chatain & Associés
|4
|307 692 €
|666 667 €
|140
|Marsigny Gosset Avocats
|4
|444 444 €
|1 333 333 €
|140
|Steering Legal
|4
|21%
|129 032 €
|285 714 €
|144
|Edgar Avocats
|3,9
|268 966 €
|1 300 000 €
|144
|Lexco
|3,9
|260 000 €
|780 000 €
|146
|Miguérès Moulin
|3,7
|-2%
|217 647 €
|616 667 €
|147
|Avocats Picovschi
|3,63
|1%
|403 333 €
|3 630 000 €
|148
|GGV Avocats
|3,55
|186 842 €
|591 667 €
|149
|Gouache Avocats
|3,4
|340 000 €
|850 000 €
|149
|Valoris
|3,4
|0%
|170 000 €
|566 667 €
|150
|Cleach Avocats
|3,3
|29%
|235 714 €
|550 000 €